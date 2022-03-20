Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 34.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $274.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.52.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

