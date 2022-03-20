Phala.Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.69

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00035337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00106226 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

