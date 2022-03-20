Pinduoduo (PDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDD stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $152.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of -532.50 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 897.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

