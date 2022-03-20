Pinduoduo (PDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PDD stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $152.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of -532.50 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.
Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.