Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 907 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 122,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,138,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,402,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.42 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

