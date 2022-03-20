Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 7,774 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2,742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

