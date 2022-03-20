Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08.
