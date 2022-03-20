Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.