Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 99000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; RangeMinder, and Safe-T-Sensor; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution.

