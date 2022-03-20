Piper Sandler Boosts Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $8.75

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $782.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $8.30.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 370,648 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,438,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.