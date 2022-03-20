Piper Sandler Boosts Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $8.75

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $782.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $8.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 370,648 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,438,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

