Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.39% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $132.07 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

PIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

