PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $2,966.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,475.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.31 or 0.00769863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00196447 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00023766 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.