PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.43 Million

Brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) to report $221.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $229.85 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $206.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.
NYSE PJT traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,121. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $89.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,795,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PJT Partners
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
