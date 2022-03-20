Points International (TSE:PTS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.32

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.32 and traded as high as C$21.83. Points International shares last traded at C$21.39, with a volume of 730 shares traded.

PTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Points International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Points International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Points International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.41.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.