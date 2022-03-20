Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) PT Raised to C$26.00

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.05% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.88 million and a PE ratio of 502.94. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$21.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.97.
Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
