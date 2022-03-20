Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Potbelly alerts:

PBPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $177.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.