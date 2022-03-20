PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading Down 13.8%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.76 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.76 ($0.04). 67,087,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 605% from the average session volume of 9,516,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.03 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 18.11.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG) technology, a proprietary design which converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

