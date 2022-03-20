PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading Down 13.8%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.76 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.76 ($0.04). 67,087,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 605% from the average session volume of 9,516,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.03 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 18.11.
PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile (LON:PHE)
