Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,916 shares of company stock worth $23,706,093 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,309. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

