ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €14.90 by Berenberg Bank

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €14.90 ($16.37) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.89) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.77) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.39 ($20.21).

ETR PSM opened at €11.89 ($13.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.30. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($20.88). The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 6.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

