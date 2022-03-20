Prosper Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Prosper has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00036964 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000696 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001860 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.