Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $248.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.97 and a 200-day moving average of $271.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.50 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

