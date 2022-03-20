Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter.

VT opened at $100.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.19. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

