Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTRA. Barclays decreased their price target on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.64. Proterra has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proterra by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Proterra by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 125,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Proterra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Proterra by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

