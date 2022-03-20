ProximaX Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (XPX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and $109,723.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.63 or 0.06982771 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,698.78 or 0.99831992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00041204 BTC.

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

