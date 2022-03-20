Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,550 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,719 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.90) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.73) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($24.43) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,730.27 ($22.50).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,068.50 ($13.89) on Wednesday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 976 ($12.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,184.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,329.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.27%.

In other news, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.85) per share, for a total transaction of £72,035.08 ($93,673.71).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

