Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

