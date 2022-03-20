Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of PULM stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $30.60.
About Pulmatrix (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
