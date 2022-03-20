Q Investments (CVE:QI) Trading Down 27.5%

Q Investments Ltd. (CVE:QI – Get Rating) dropped 27.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 74,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 101,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The company has a current ratio of 143.57, a quick ratio of 143.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.
Q Investments Company Profile (CVE:QI)
