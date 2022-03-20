Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZYGet Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

