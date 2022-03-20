Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Beyond Meat, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Beyond Meat in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Shares of BYND opened at $50.28 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $160.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 571.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

