Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.11 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

