Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Decreased by Analyst

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 111.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

