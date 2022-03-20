Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

