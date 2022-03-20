Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Increased by Analyst

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Coupa Software in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Coupa Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $90.66 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average of $179.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

