Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. Lifted by Truist Financial (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Truist Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $76.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in National Health Investors by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.54%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

