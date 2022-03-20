Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

