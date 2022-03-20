QUAI DAO (QUAI) One Day Volume Tops $184,946.00

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $987,539.79 and $184,946.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.99 or 0.06958771 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,695.12 or 0.99775760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00041200 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.