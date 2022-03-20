Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Quest Resource updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $126.15 million, a P/E ratio of 83.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

