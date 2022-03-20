QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $59.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.26.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in QuickLogic by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

