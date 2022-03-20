Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 2.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.02. 9,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,179,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 889,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 37.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 229,838 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.5% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 23.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 91,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 41.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,822,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after buying an additional 1,117,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

