Radicle Price Tops $4.90 on Major Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $4.90 or 0.00011788 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $144.52 million and approximately $50.98 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radicle has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00035319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00106142 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,620 coins and its circulating supply is 29,507,376 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place. Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network. “

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

