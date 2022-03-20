RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). RadNet posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 809,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. RadNet has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RadNet by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 56.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.