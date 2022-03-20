Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.03 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,342,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

