Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $467,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NYSE:VALE opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

