Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Forward Air by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

