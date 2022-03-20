Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07. Kyndryl has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

