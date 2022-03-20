Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,482,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $238.92 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.