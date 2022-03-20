Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Critical Analysis

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Red Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of SolarWinds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Red Cat and SolarWinds’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $5.00 million 22.61 -$13.24 million ($0.54) -3.89 SolarWinds $718.63 million 2.71 -$51.41 million ($0.32) -37.94

Red Cat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SolarWinds. SolarWinds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Cat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Red Cat and SolarWinds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00 SolarWinds 1 5 1 0 2.00

SolarWinds has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 75.73%. Given SolarWinds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Red Cat.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -225.58% -39.24% -32.74% SolarWinds -5.80% 3.59% 1.82%

Summary

SolarWinds beats Red Cat on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Cat (Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Thompson in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About SolarWinds (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

