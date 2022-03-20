ReddCoin (RDD) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.77 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and $28,161.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

