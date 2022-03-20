REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

REE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of REE opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in REE Automotive by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

