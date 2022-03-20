Regal Wealth Group Inc. Sells 485 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average is $158.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $196.33.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

