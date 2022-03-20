Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Gap Up to $67.43

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.43, but opened at $69.39. Regency Centers shares last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 1,746 shares changing hands.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.96.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.