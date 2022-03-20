Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 8 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 143,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.
The company has a market capitalization of $585.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.
In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,289,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 210,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,940,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
